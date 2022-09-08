Asha Bhosle Birthday: Lesser known facts about the legendary singer that fans must know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ASHA.BHOSLE Asha Bhosle's turns 89 today

Legendary singer, Asha Bhosle turns 89 today. When we talk about Indian music, there are two names we can never forget, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. This duo has given some of the most melodic and evergreen songs to the Hindi film industry, and their contribution will remain unmatched. Asha ji was born in 1933 in a small village Sangli in Maharashtra. At age 10, she entered the world of singing with a Marathi song.

Today on her 89th birthday, here are some interesting facts about the legendary singer that her fans must know.

Asha ji got married at the very young age of 16, she married Ganpatrao Bhosle who was twice her age against her family's wishes. She had two daughters and one with him. Asha and Ganpatrao separated in 1960.

Asha ji's daughter Varsha committed suicide at the age of 56 after suffering from depression. Her youngest son Hemant died of cancer in 2015.

Asha tai's father was an actor and classical singer of the Marathi musical stage. The singer was only 9 years old when her father passed away. The veteran singer entered the world of music to support her family along with Lata ji.

She debuted as a singer in 1943 and in a career spanning 7 decades, she recorded over 12,000 songs in 20 different languages.

The singer later married the well-known music composer. R D Burman in 1980. Pancham Da was 6 years younger than Asha ji. Apart from her singing career, a very few people know that Asha ji is a very good cook, she even owns a chain of restaurants. The legendary singer runs restaurants in Dubai and Kuwait under the name of 'Asha's.' Apart from this, they also have restaurants in Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Bahrain.

Asha tai has also tried her hands in acting, she debuted in 2013 in a Marathi movie called 'Mai', where she played the role of a mother.

Speaking of her career and achievements, Asha Bhosle has won many awards in her career so far. In the year 2000, the Government of India honoured Asha Bhosle with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and later in 2008 she was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

In 2011, the melody queen of India was also acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in the music industry.

