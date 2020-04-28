As Baahubali 2 turns 3, take a look at these before and after VFX photos from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion was one of the biggest hits of the year 2017 and minted around Rs 1000 crore at the box office. The film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and Subbaraju in the lead roles completes three years of its release on April 28. It was the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster, Baahubali: The Beginning that left the fans excited for the sequel. The film was so intriguing that people could not stop talking about the grandeur be it sets, acting, jewellery, costume, etc. But the major role to play was that of the VFX involved. Realistically speaking, both the films are a victory in scale and vision and can be claimed the best VFX an Indian film has ever seen.

The magnum opus' mind-blowing VFX work was compared to a lot of Hollywood films such as Lord of the Rings. Not only this, but it was also said that the movie was shot around 4,500-5,000 visual effects (VFX) shots that made it very special. With the film completing three years of its existence, fans made the hashtag #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 one of the top trends on Twitter. To make it even more special here's some before and after VFX shots from both the films that will leave you amazed.

Disclaimer: The pictures mentioned in the article are taken from google and other portals. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the reports.

Have a look:

Before and after VFX scene from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus

Watch Baahubali trailer here:

Watch Baahubali 2 trailer here:

