Renowned Indian art director Nitin Desai died by suicide on Wednesday morning. His body was found in his ND studio in Khalapur Raigarh near Karjat. While the police is yet to share further details about the cause of his death, initial reports suggest he died by suicide. Further details are awaited.

For the unversed, Nitin has been credited with designing sets for some of biggest blockbusters including 'Devdas', 'Jodha Akbar', and 'Lagaan', among others.

