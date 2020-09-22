Arjun Kapoor set to donate his plasma after getting recovered from COVID-19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor also wishes to motivate recovered COVID patients to donate plasma

Actor Arjun Kapoor was recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to his Instagram handle to inform his fans about the same. The wrote, ''It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun.''

However, after his recovery Arjun who is currently in home isolation has decided to donate his plasma. Yes, the actor wants to help the people by who are in critical need. He even wishes to motivate those who have recovered from the deadly disease to save lives

Confirming the news a health professional told a leading daily, “Yes, this is true. Arjun will be donating his plasma on the 45th day since he tested positive. We welcome this move by him because such steps will empower and motivate others to step forward and donate plasma. Plasma therapy is crucial to saving lives and the more people come out and help the patients in serious need for plasma, the better.”

The source further added,

“Arjun will have to go to a city hospital to donate his plasma. We are currently working with him closely to lock the date and follow all procedures. It is really nice of him to do this. We want more and more Indians who have battled and won over coronavirus to also do the same. We need to beat this virus and the support of all Indians is key to us winning.”

On the work front, Arjun is all set to star in Saif Ali Khan’s in 'Bhoot Police'.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage