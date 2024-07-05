Arjun Kapoor reviews Lakshya Lalwani-starrer 'Kill', calls it 'game changer'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill was release in cinemas on July 5, 2024

Singham Again's lead antagonist Arjun Kapoor on Friday reviewed the latest offering by Dharma Productions titled Kill. Taking to his Instagram handle under the Stories section, Arjun dropped the poster of Kill and wrote, ''Reading the reviews and hearing amazing things about Kill. The one sounds like it's gonna be a game changer. Make sure you don't miss it.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAMArjun Kapoor's latest Instagram Stories

Just a couple of days back, Karan took to his Instagram to thank everyone who came to support their upcoming film, Kill, with a long note. Karan penned a long note on his Instagram Story, which read, "On behalf of Sikhya and Dharma.....Thank you all for coming to support our film 'Kill'...we are indebted to everyone for posting and sharing our excitement and energy on this deep rooted genre film that we are all so proud of!"

He also thanked the cast of the film, "We are grateful to all the outstanding actors and the amazing crew of Kill!" Karan expressed his excitement for the audience to watch the film and wrote, "We can't wait for the audience to discover the madness on this midnight express! Nikhil, Lakshya, Raghav, Tanya and the terrific ensemble! We love you!!!"

Kill Movie Review

India TV's Rahul Pratyush in his reviews for the Lakshya-starrer gave it four out of five stars and wrote, ''Kill is a significant milestone for Bollywood. It pushes the boundaries of action cinema in Indian film, showcasing a willingness to embrace a grittier, more violent aesthetic. It is not for the faint of heart. The violence is graphic and unflinching, but it serves a purpose, highlighting the brutality of the situation and the desperation of the characters. Moreover, beneath the surface of the action lies a compelling story about redemption, human resilience, and the blurred lines between right and wrong. Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala deliver exceptional performances that elevate the material. Director Nikhil Bhat crafts a relentless and thrilling experience, making exceptional use of a limited setting. Kill is a must-watch for fans of action cinema who appreciate a film that doesn't hold back on the punches, both literally and figuratively, all you need to have is a strong stomach for its graphic violence.''

