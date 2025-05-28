Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's personal 'flying kiss' celebration after RCB victory goes viral | WATCH RCB defeated LSG in the IPL match played in Lucknow on Tuesday. After the victory, a cute reaction between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is going viral on social media.

New Delhi:

On Tuesday, the last league match of IPL 2025 was played between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants. In this match, cricketer Virat Kohli's team performed brilliantly and won the match, becoming the first team in the history of IPL to have won 7 away from home matches. After this special win, the chemistry between Virat and Anushka Sharma was also noticed by netizens. After winning a losing match and turning around their fates, RCB players had a mega celebration on the field. Amid all this, a flying kiss celebration between Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma grabbed attention.

Anushka gave a flying kiss to Virat

A video from the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is going viral on social media. In this video, Virat can be seen walking on the ground and accepting the greetings of the fans. During this, Virat gives a flying kiss to his wife Anushka Sharma and from there, the actress also sends her love to him through a flying kiss. Often, we see both of them expressing their love on the field.

RCB's performance in the match

By winning this match, Virat's team RCB has made it to Qualifier One. With the explosive innings of Jitesh Sharma and Virat Kohli, RCB made LSG's 237 runs look small and won. Earlier, LSG captain Rishabh Pant also returned to his form with a strong century. Also, let us tell you that after RCB's victory, Virat Kohli looked very happy, as the team is now moving towards winning the title for the first time. This is the 18th edition of the IPL.

Virat and Anushka visited Ayodhya

Recently, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli reached Ayodhya with his wife Anushka Sharma on Sunday. Here, he visited the Hanumangarhi temple and Ram Janmabhoomi. During this, he also prayed for the victory of his team.

