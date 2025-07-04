Anshula Kapoor gets engaged to longtime BF Rohan Thakkar, shares heartfelt post from New York proposal The Traitors fame and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to announce her engagement with her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. Check the post here.

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor sister Anshula Kapoor gets engaged to her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. She shared a series of pictures of her dreamy proposal in her favourite New York City. The duo got engaged in Central Park, in front of the historic castle, which Anshula described as a "magical" moment in the caption of the post.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, she wrote, "We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15 AM. We spoke until 6 am that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. 3 years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic."

The post further reads, "Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home. I’ve never been the girl who believed in fairytales, but what @rohanthakkar1511gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes. Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can’t put into words. Because since 2022, it’s always been you. I’m engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person. Fav boy, fav city… and now, my fav YES!"

Arjun Kapoor congratulates Anshula with a heartfelt note

Anshula's brother and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram stories and congratulated Anshula and Rohan. By re-sharing Anshula's post, he wrote, "My Life found her forever... Here's to a happily ever after both u @anshulakapoor @rohanthakkar1511 (Missed Mom a little extra today) Love u guys."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story

Fans, followers and celebrities have filled the comment section with congratulatory messages. Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Crying," along with crying emojis. Ananya Panday commented, "Congratulations," and added red-heart emojis. Ace filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Congratulations!!! This is just so so sweet." Celebs like Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar also commented on this heartfelt post.

