Metro… In Dino Movie review: A gentle, soul-stirring tapestry of modern relationships Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro... In Dino' hit the silver screens on July 4, 2025. The star cast of this film includes actors like Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and others in lead roles.

Movie Name: Metro… In Dino

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: July 4, 2025

Director: Anurag Basu

Genre: Romantic anthology

Watching Metro… In Dino amidst the backdrop of Mumbai's rain-soaked streets, the hum of traffic and raindrops gently tapping on windowpanes feels less like watching a film and more like embarking on an emotional journey. Directed by Anurag Basu, this anthology isn't just a collection of stories — it's an experience. A deeply personal one that resonates, reflects, and reveals the raw, unspoken truths of human relationships.

An anthology that speaks through silence

Basu masterfully weaves multiple narratives together, much like different emotions blending into a harmonious melody on an old radio. What makes the film special is its restraint — it doesn't rely on heavy dialogues or dramatic outbursts but instead lets visuals and moments speak. In the art of "show, don't tell," Basu proves once again that he's a master. Each story unfolds like an old memory being softly retold in the rain — quiet, unhurried, yet deeply affecting.

1. Kajol and Monty – The cracks in familiar comfort

The spine of the film is the poignant story of Kajol Ghosh (Konkona Sen Sharma) and Monty (Pankaj Tripathi) — a middle-class couple with years of marriage behind them and a teenage daughter navigating her own internal battles. Their relationship is neither burning with passion nor entirely extinguished — it simply exists, quietly and somewhat painfully.

When Kajol discovers Monty’s activity on a dating app, it unearths more than just the possibility of betrayal — it exposes years of silence, buried anger, and the generational courage to finally walk away. Konkona is effortless and nuanced, bringing quiet strength to her role, while Pankaj Tripathi portrays Monty with such innocence and remorse that you can’t help but empathise, even when he falters.

Neena Gupta, as Kajol’s mother, embodies a generation of women for whom love meant sacrifice, but she doesn’t want her daughter to repeat the same mistakes. Shashwat Chatterjee, as the father, brings in a tender reminder that people deserve second chances. The performances are seamlessly blended, grounded, and deeply human.

2. Chumki and Parth – Young love, uncertain paths

Sara Ali Khan as Chumki and Aditya Roy Kapur as Parth represent the confusing in-between of modern relationships — a connection without commitment, warmth without labels. Chumki is impulsive, searching and restless; Parth is calm, grounded, and introspective. Their chemistry is unpredictable yet magnetic.

Sara delivers a performance that is controlled and significantly improved from her past work, although next to the emotionally rich portrayal of Aditya, she occasionally feels overshadowed. Nonetheless, their relationship brings authenticity to the dilemmas of today's youth — stuck between what they feel and what they fear.

3. Shruti and Aakash – The fear of letting go

Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh portray a couple whose relationship is emotionally dead, but they linger in it — out of habit, fear, and unresolved emotions. Their story is perhaps the most uncomfortable yet most truthful. It reflects many real-life couples who stay together, not out of love, but because they don’t know how to leave.

Between these intense tales, the charming pairing of Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher offers a welcome emotional breather. Their mature love story is like the streets of old Kolkata — nostalgic, soft, and full of life’s quiet joys.

The music – A language of its own

If the stories are the soul, then the music is the heartbeat of Metro… In Dino. Composers Pritam, Papon, and Raghav Chaitanya bring to life melodies that don’t just accompany scenes — they elevate them. Each track flows like a river, seamlessly blending into the film’s emotional current. The background score, like the monsoon, washes over every frame — gentle, melancholic, and ever-present.

Direction and visual aesthetic

Anurag Basu’s direction remains unparalleled when it comes to capturing the subtle textures of human emotion. He doesn’t create heroes — he presents real people, with flaws, confusion, and moments of quiet grace. His grip on storytelling and visual language is evident in every scene. The cinematography, colour palette, and locations evoke a feeling of walking through an old memory — a little sad, but incredibly comforting. The rain itself almost becomes a character — a metaphor for chaos, clarity, and renewal — washing over every story with emotional depth.

Final thoughts: Is this film for you?

If you crave fast-paced plots and high drama, Metro… In Dino might feel too slow. But if you appreciate films that touch your heart and linger in your mind long after the credits roll, this film is made for you. It captures fleeting emotions — heartbreak, forgiveness, reconnection — in their most honest form.

It may not be a perfect film. Some characters deserved more depth, a few stories feel slightly unresolved, but perhaps that’s the point — like life, not everything wraps up neatly. And that’s where the film wins. You’ll leave the theatre wishing it lasted a little longer… and that, truly, is the mark of great cinema.

