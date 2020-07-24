Ankita Lokhande shares post as Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara releases

Image Source : SANJANA SANGHI/ INSTAGRAM Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara releases on Friday

As late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara releases on OTT on Friday, his Pavitra Rishta co-actor and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande took to Twitter to pen a note. She wrote, "From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!".

Below is her tweet:

Dil Bechara directed by Mukesh Chhabra is based on the 2014 Hollywood hit, The Fault In Our Stars, which was adapted from novelist John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name. The movie starring Sanjana Sanghi also has a cameo of Saif Ali Khan.

Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share her thoughts ahead of Dil Bechara's release. " It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you You are here with me , I know you are ....I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life ..I know you will be watching this with us," she wrote alongside Sushant's picture from the film.

Sanjana Sanghi also took to Instagram to pour her heart out ahead of her film release. "My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair. Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It’s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds. The day apparently has come. It’s #DilBecharaDay Here’s praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone. Milte hain. Jald. @roo_cha thank you, for everything," she wrote.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage