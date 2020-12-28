Andaz Apna Apna cinematographer Ishwar Bidri dies at 87

Image Source : FACEBOOK/ISHWAR BIDRI Andaz Apna Apna cinematographer Ishwar Bidri breathes his last at 87

Veteran Bollywood cinematographer Ishwar Bidri, best known for her contributions in popular 1990s films like 'Andaz Apna Apna' and 'Border', passed away on Sunday morning due to multiple health issues at the age of 87 years. Ishwar's son Sanjeev Bidri In a conversation with PTI confirmed the unfortunate news saying that the veteran suffered a cardiac arrest when the entire family was at a marriage function. The notable cinematographer was immediately rushed to the hospital; however, he couldn't make it.

Sanjeev told PTI, "He suffered a cardiac arrest when we were at a marriage function in Belgaum, Karnataka on December 20. We immediately rushed him to KLES Hospital. He again suffered a cardiac arrest at the hospital and given his age, it led to multiple health issues. He passed away today at 9.50 am."

Ishwar Bidri has almost worked with all the well recognised stars in Bollywood. He is best known for his collaboration with filmmaker JP Dutta. They both created marvels like action dramas Yateem, Hathiyar, Batwara in the late 1980s and 1998 war epic Border.

JP Dutta got emotional in an interview with PTI and said, "It has been a very long journey, we started in 1976. My first film Sarhad never got to see the light of the day. Then we worked on Ghulami, Yateem, Batwara, Hathyar, and Border. He was a decent, honest man. He has one of the most hardworking cameramen I ever worked with. Coming from Guru Dutt Sahab's school of cinema, he was a great asset to me. I was much junior to him. He had seen me growing up as a filmmaker and my entire journey. He would keep dropping by at the office for a cup of tea. He was like family."

Born in Karnataka's Banhatti town, also has Rajkumar Santoshi's action thriller Ghatak (1996), and Andaaz, the 2003 romance musical directed by Raj Kanwar, to his credit.

The last rites took place on Sunday evening in Vijayapura, Karnataka. Ishwar Bidri is also survived by his wife.