Ananya Panday to Shilpa Shetty, here's how Bollywood stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2025 Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, and Karan Johar, among stars, have shared their heartwarming Raksha Bandhan celebration pictures on their social media profiles.

Bollywood is celebrating one of the most prestigious festivals, Raksha Bandhan, on August 9, 2025. From Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty to Karan Johar, many Bollywood celebrities have shared their celebration pictures on their respective social media handles.

Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to honour the bond of love and responsibility between brothers and sisters. Let's take a look at how B-town celebrities are celebrating this festival.

Ananya Panday

Actress Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and shared pictures with her brother Ahaan Panday, who was recently seen in the Mohit Suri's romantic drama film 'Saiyaara'. She posted a photo collage featuring her with Ahaan Panday. She wrote, "Happy Rakhi Ahaani! Love you @ahaanpandayy."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM / @ANANYAPANDAY)Screengrab of Ananya Panday's Instagram story

Suniel Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty shared a sweet group picture with his sisters on Instagram. In the picture, he can be seen standing in the middle, with his two sisters on either side. He wrote, "With these two by my side, I’ve never had to look far for strength, love, or grounding. Grateful today... And every single day. Happy Raksha Bandhan. @su_hedge @sumisp1."

Sanjay Dutt

Sunday Dutt shared a heartfelt note along with the picture on Friday, August 9, 2025. He wrote, "Priya and Anju, having you as my sisters is the biggest blessing life could give me. Thank you for filling my life with love and strength. Happy Raksha Bandhan @priyadutt @namrata62."

Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a heartfelt photo collage and wrote, "With six sisters, it means six times the drama, the chaos, the fights, and the banter, but also immeasurable love. Happy Raksha Bandhan."

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a carousel post with her sister and actress Shamita Shetty on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In the caption, she wrote, "Tunki Munki - Sister Act."

Aparshakti Khurana

Stree actor Aparshakti Khurana shared a throwback picture on his Instagram profile and wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan."

Apart from these, ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar also shared a cute video featuring his children, Yash and Roohi. In the video, he can be heard saying, "Happy Rakhi, phoolon ka taroon ka sabka kehna hai ek hazaroon mei meri behna hai," to which his daughter Roohi said, "who sung this?, is this Taylor Swift."

