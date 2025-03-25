Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl star Ed WestwickEd welcome baby boy, reveal name Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick started dating after meeting at the Silverstone racetrack in 2021. They made their relationship official on Instagram in 2022.

Actress Amy Jackson and actor Ed Westwick have announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, sharing the joyous news with fans through heartfelt social media posts. The couple, who tied the knot in August 2024, revealed the name of their newborn, Oscar Alexander Westwick, and shared the first glimpses of their son in a series of adorable black-and-white photos.

Ed Westwick, best known for his role as Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, took to Instagram to share the beautiful moments from their family life. The post featured three intimate images: one of Amy kissing their son’s forehead, another capturing Ed holding Oscar’s tiny hand, and a third showing the couple lovingly embracing their newborn. In the caption, Ed expressed his excitement, writing, “Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick.”

The images also showcased Oscar wrapped in a personalized monogrammed blanket with his name embroidered on it. The touching post received an outpouring of love from fans, with many flooding the comments with congratulations and heartfelt messages.

Amy Jackson, who rose to fame through her work in both Indian and international cinema, has a five-year-old son from a previous relationship. Her new arrival with Ed marks the couple’s first child together. Amy and Ed's journey began in 2021 when they met at the Silverstone racetrack in the UK. They got engaged in January 2024 and celebrated their wedding in a beautiful Italian ceremony later that year.

Fans were delighted by the couple's announcement, with many sending their best wishes. One fan wrote, “Congratulations, you both make a wonderful family!” while others admired the photos, calling the couple’s bond and their newborn "beautiful."

Amy, known for her roles in Madrasapattinam, Singh is Bliing, and 2.0, is currently focused on her family life. Meanwhile, Ed, who started his acting career in 2006 with Children of Men, continues to be celebrated for his iconic role in Gossip Girl. Together, they are now embarking on the exciting adventure of parenthood.