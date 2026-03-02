Ammy Virk's 6-year-old daughter's message from UAE: 'Papa I will hide under my bed if...'

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk on Monday shared an emotional message on social media as his wife and 6-year-old daughter remain stranded in the UAE amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

In his note, he revealed the heartbreaking words of his daughter, “Papa, I will hide under my bed if something happens," highlighting the anxiety and fear his family is facing far from home. Read on to see what his 6-year-old daughter said.

Ammy Virk pens emotional note as wife and 6-year-old daughter stranded in UAE

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ammy Virk penned an emotional note revealing that his wife and 6-year-old daughter have been stuck in the UAE amid the Iran-Israel conflict. He also prayed for the families who are going through the same fear and anxiety.

He wrote, "The situation in the UAE has been weighing heavily on my heart. My wife and my 6 year old daughter are there, and as a husband and father, it's impossible not to feel emotional and tense during times like this. "Papa I will hide under my bed if something happens. I'm a strong girl Papa don't worry" is not what a father wants to hear. Every news update feels personal. No matter how strong we try to be in public life, at the end of the day we are family people." Take a look below:

The Bad Newz actor Ammy Virk further added, “At the same time, I know there are so many other families going through the same fear and anxiety. My prayers are not just for my loved ones, but for every single person affected. I also want to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts being made by the UAE authorities and the UAE government. From what I'm being told, they are working tirelessly to ensure people remain safe and supported during this time. For that, I am truly grateful. Let's continue to pray for peace, stability, and the well-being of everyone there. May this phase pass soon, and may all families feel secure and protected (sic).”

Celebrities stranded in UAE amid Middle East tensions

For the unversed, celebrities like Sonal Chauhan and Vishnu Manchu have shared updates as they were stranded in the UAE amid Middle East tensions. Sonal Chauhan wrote, "To everyone messaging me and checking up on me – Thank you, and I'm sorry for not being able to reply. Your concern really means a lot. I am safe, and I assure you, the authorities are doing their best to keep everyone safe. There's nothing to panic about. (sic)."

Meanwhile, the Kannapa actor Vishnu Manchu wrote, "To everyone concerned about our safety, thank you. We are safe in Dubai. The family is safe. Aside from occasional distant sounds, life continues with calm and order. In tense times, what stands out is the quiet efficiency and brilliant preparedness on the ground. Grateful to the UAE authorities for their steady leadership (sic)."

Also Read: Sonal Chauhan shares update after being stranded in Dubai amid US-Iran tensions