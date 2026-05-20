'Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya...': Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic poem in his latest blog post

New Delhi:

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and often shares his thoughts with fans through his blog posts on Tumblr. Recently, the 83-year-old actor shared a cryptic note that caught the attention of fans online. Read on to find out what he wrote.

For the unversed, several recent reports claimed that Amitabh Bachchan underwent a routine check-up and was later discharged from the hospital after the examination. However, neither the actor nor his team has confirmed the reports.

What did Amitabh Bachchan write in his cryptic post?

In his latest blog post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the dateline, "Mangal bhavan amangal haari", a famous line from the Ramcharitmanas, specifically from the Sundar Kand. He then shared a poem in Hindi that read, "Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen," which means, "When the eagle stays quiet, the parrots start making noise."

He further wrote, "Ir bir fatte, kahan, chal hamau, pilave suru karen!!!!", which translates to, "Random fellows start saying, 'Come on, now even we’ll start treating everyone.'" The actor also wrote, “bajre di roti kha di, fu padiyon da, saag re munh mein dalan lagai jaise, bolan lage kaag re!", which loosely translates to, "After eating a simple meal of bajra roti and rustic saag..."

Amitabh Bachchan concluded his note with, "Love, prayers and more." Take a look below:

(Image Source : TUMBLR/ AMITABH BACHCHAN)Screengrab taken from Amitabh Bachchan's Tumblr post.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2024 film Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth. He will next be seen in the second instalment of Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. In the film, he plays the role of Ashwatthama. According to reports, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens in December 2027.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan vs Kamal Haasan: Megastars to lock horns on screen after 40 years in Kalki sequel