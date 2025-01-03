Amitabh Bachchan remembers 'heroes' who died in 2024, says 'a Parsi, a Muslim, a Sikh..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan remembers

Amitabh Bachchan, star of the Millenium, took to his Instagram handle to bid farewell to many prominent personalities who played vital roles in shaping the nation's journey across various dimensions. Welcoming the new year, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took a moment off his schedule to remember such 'heroes'. Sharing an animated picture with the tile 'Our heroes in heaven!', Big B showcases the doodles of business tycoon Ratan Tata, Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

See the post:

The post also contained the text, which reads, ''A Parsi, a Muslim, a Sikh and a Hindu passed away in 2024 and the whole nation mourned and remembered them only as Indians..' Sharing the picture, Big B wrote, ''.the picture says it all.'' The post was positively received by netizens as most of the social media users applauded the actor for highlighting India's unity in diversity.

About 'heroes' of India

Former PM Manmohan Singh breathed his last on 26th December 2024. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He retired his from public life after his second term.

Zakir Hussain, tabla maestro, his final adieu came on December 15. He left for his heavenly abode on December 15 but the rhythms produced by him on his tabla will always stay alive in the hearts and minds of his fans.

Filmmaker Shyam Benegal died on December 23 at the age of 90. The legendary director Shyam Benegal who is known for films such as Ankur, Mandi, Nishant and Junoon was cremated with full state honours and a three-gun salute.

Lastly, industrialist Ratan Tata Ratan Tata died on October 9 at the age of 86. He was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Paatal lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat returns as Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary to take on new evils in society

Also Read: Squid Game 2: List of every record broken by Netflix series in its first week