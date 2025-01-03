Squid Game 2: List of every record broken by Netflix series in its first week

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER Squid Game 2 premiered on Netflix on December 26, 2024.

Squid Game 2 landed on Netflix on December 26, 2024, after a three-year-long gap from its first season. The survival thriller has been shattering every major digital record ever since its premiere. Squid Game has been topping the charts in over 90 countries and on achieving this milestone, the streaming giant issued a statement, which states, ''With 68 million views, Season 2 broke the record for the most views for a show in its premiere week and has already become Netflix’s seventh most popular non-English TV show ever.'' Below is the list of every such record broken by the show on OTT.

Squid Game 2 breaks Wednesday's record

The seven-episode season garnered over 68 million views in its first three days on the platform. The record was previously held by a show named Wednesday for most views in its debut week with 50.1 million views. Wednesday is Netflix's all-time most-watched English show with 252 million views while the first season of Squid Game is still the most-watched non-English show on Netflix.

Netflix's 7th most-watched non-English show

Within one week of its premiere on Netflix, Squid Game 2 has become the seventh most-watched non-English show in the platform's history. The second season of Squid Game has already amassed more views than shows like the Money Heist spin-off series, Berlin, All Of Us Are Dead and Who Killed Sara?

Most-viewed title on Netflix in first week

Squid Game season 2 is Netflix's most-watched title during first week on the platform including movies and live events. The NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans was the most-watched live event of the week with 14.4 million views.

Meanwhile, the makers of the show announced the third season of Squid Game after the premiere of Season 2. Some reports also suggest that the third season of Squid Game might land on Netflix on June 27 this year.

