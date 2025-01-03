Alia Bhatt drops adorable pic with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha from their Thailand vacation | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt is enjoying vacation in Thailand with their family.

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying a vacation with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor in Thailand. Not only them, but many members of the Kapoor and Bhatt families are also present in the South East Asian country for the last few days where they celebrated their New Year together. On Thursday night, the Jigra actress dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram and wrote, ''2025 : where love leads & the rest just follows...!! happy new year all.''

See the post:

The first picture in the post features Alia taking a selfie while Ranbir is seen planting a kiss on her cheek and Raha is seen looking at the camera. In another picture, Alia is enjoying the sunset with Ranbir and Raha on a yacht. Alia also shared pictures with family and friends featuring her mother and sister, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, in-laws Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor shared a candid video from New Year's eve wherein Ranbir is seen running towards Alia as the clock struck midnight. Ranbir with a smile on his face ran towards Alia to share a tight hug.

Meanwhile, after the massive success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation of Ramayana. He will also star in Love and War alongside his wife, Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Alia will next be seen in Alpha.

Ayan is currently busy with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in key roles. While Neetu Kapoor will feature in Letters To Mr Khanna, Soni Razdan has Songs of Paradise and Abir Gulaal in the pipeline.

