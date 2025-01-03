Paatal lok 2 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat returns as Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary to take on new evils in society

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TEASER The first season of Paatal Lok premiered in May 2020.

Paatal Lok is finally returning to Prime Video and the makers have unveiled its first teaser on social media, further heightening anticipation. On Friday, the official social media handles of the streamer shared the teaser, offering a thriller glimpse into a new case that pushes Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary (played by Jaideep Ahlawat) to his limits. In the upcoming season, Ishwak Singh will reprise his role of Imran Ansari while Tillotama Shome and Gul Panag will be introduced in Season 2.

Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films LLP, the eight-episode series is created and executive produced by Sudip Sharma. Avinash Arun Dhaware has directed the show, which will be out on Prime Video from January 17.

Sudip Sharma, the creator and showrunner of the series, shared his excitement in a press release shared by Prime Video. He said, "The overwhelming response to the first season inspired me to craft stories that are raw, relatable, and intensely gripping. Collaborating with an exceptional team has been a privilege, and we've amplified the themes of crime, mystery, and suspense in this new chapter."

The first season of the series, which came out in May 2020, was praised for its intense storytelling and raw portrayal of Indian society. It introduced audiences to the morally complex world of Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat.

Paatal Lok garnered eight nominations at the inaugural Filmfare OTT Awards and clinched five of them including Best Actor, Best Series, Best Screenplay, Best Direction, and Best Original Story.

