Amitabh Bachchan reacts after netizen asks to remove cybercrime caller tune: See post

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has responded to online trolls criticising the cybercrime awareness caller tune featuring his voice. Addressing the backlash over the government’s initiative to spread awareness about digital fraud, the 'Sholay' actor replied to several troll comments on X (formerly Twitter).

On Monday, the actor shared a post on his official X handle in Hindi that reads, "T 5419 - जी हाँ हिज़ूर, मैं भी एक प्रशंसक हूँ तो!!! ???" and translates to "Yes, sir, I’m a fan too. So??." Replying to this, a Twitter user wrote, "Toh phone pe bolna band kro bhay." Big B reacted to the remarks and wrote, "सरकार को बोलो भई, उन्होंने हमसे कहा सो किया (Sarkar ko bolo bhai, unhone jo kaha humne kar diya (Tell the government, I did what they told me to do).

The actor also addressed other trolls. One user called him senile and commented, "Buddha sathiya gaya hai." Reacting to it, Amitabh Bachchan replied, "Ek din, Bhagwan naa kare voh din jaldi aaye, jab aap bhi sathiya jaaye, parantu humare yaha ek kahawat hai, 'jo satha wo patha."

Talking about his work front, the 82-year-old actor was last seen in T.J. Gnanavel's cop drama film 'Vettaiyan' alongside Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Before this, he was seen in the pan-India film 'Kalki 2898 AD' which features Baahubali fame Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in key roles. Bollywood's Big B will be next seen in the comedy-drama film 'The Intern' co-starring Deepika Padukone and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

