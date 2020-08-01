Amit Sadh's 'life-changing' meeting with Indian Army Chief

Image Source : AMIT SADH/ INSTAGRAM Amit also shared a photograph from the meeting on his Twitter handle. In the image, both wear masks.

Actor Amit Sadh describes his meeting with Indian Army Chief MM Naravane in the Capital as a life-changing and life-defining moment. "I had the privilege of meeting the COAS (Chief of the Army Staff). It was a life-changing, life-defining moment to be sitting across the man, whose vision and knowledge saves us," Amit said.

"We spoke about my career, my passion for the armed forces and the uniform. He congratulated me and gave me best wishes for my series ‘Avrodh'. I also had the opportunity to discuss a few stories from the Army that inspired me. The moments spent with him and the knowledge gained will be cherished for life. This is the biggest honour of my life and I'm very grateful," he added.

Good Evening Everyone!

Yesterday had the Privilege & Singular Honour to meet Our COAS Gen MM Naravane. It was a Life Changing Moment. Words of Encouragement coming from him is a Great Blessing one can only dream of. Thank You So Much Sir. Jai Hind!! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/z3YD5Rz9E6 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) August 1, 2020

"Good Evening Everyone! Yesterday had the Privilege & Singular Honour to meet Our COAS Gen MM Naravane. It was a Life Changing Moment. Words of Encouragement coming from him is a Great Blessing one can only dream of. Thank You So Much Sir. Jai Hind," Amit wrote with the picture.

In the web series "Avrodh: The Siege Within", Amit has the central role of Major Tango, an on-screen version of the real-life hero who spearheaded the mission.

The show is directed by Raj Acharya with Samar Khan as the show runner, and it also features Darshan Kumar, Pavail Gulati, Neeraj Kabi, Madhurima Tuli, Anant Mahadevan, Vikram Gokhale and Arif Zakaria.

"Avrodh: The Siege Within" is inspired from the September 2016 Uri attacks and is based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book "India's Most Fearless". The 10-part series went live on an OTT platform on July 31.

