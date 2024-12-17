Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 records lowest numbers since release, check its latest box office figures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in cinemas on December 5, 2024.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, remains unstoppable even after 12 days of its theatrical release. However, the film recorded its lowest box office numbers of its second Monday but these figures can still beat any other movie's collections any day. As per Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 minted Rs 27.75 crore, taking its total nett collections to Rs 929.85 after Day 12. Despite Pushpa 2 originally being a Telugu film, it has made more money from its dubbed Hindi version.

Day-wise collections for Pushpa 2

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 164.25 crore (Telugu: Rs 80.3 crore, Hindi: Rs 70.3 crore, Tamil: Rs 7.7 crore, Kannada: Rs 1 crore, Malayalam: Rs 4.95 crore)

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 93.8 crore (Telugu: Rs 28.6 crore, Hindi: Rs 56.9 crore, Tamil: Rs 5.8 crore, Kannada: Rs 65 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 1.85 crore)

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 119.25 crore (Telugu: Rs 35 crore, Hindi: Rs 73.5 crore, Tamil: Rs 8.1 crore, Kannada: Rs 80 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 1.85 crore)

Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 141.05 crore (Telugu: Rs 43.15 crore, Hindi: Rs 85 crore, Tamil: Rs 9.85 crore, Kannada: Rs 1.1 crore, Malayalam: Rs 1.95 crore)

Day 5 (Monday) - Rs 64.45 crore (Telugu: Rs 13.9 crore, Hindi: Rs 46.4 crore, Tamil: Rs 3.05 crore, Kannada: Rs 50 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 60 lakh)

Day 6 (Tuesday) - Rs 52.50 crore (Telugu: Rs 11 crore, Hindi: Rs 38 crore, Tamil: Rs 2.60 crore, Kannada: Rs 40 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 50 lakh)

Day 7 (Wednesday) - Rs 43.35 crore (Telugu: Rs 10.15 crore, Hindi: Rs 30 crore, Tamil: Rs 2.2 crore, Kannada: Rs 60 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 40 lakh)

Day 8 (Thursday) - Rs 37.45 crore (Telugu: Rs 8.1 crore, Hindi: Rs 27 crore, Tamil: Rs 1.8 crore, Kannada: Rs 25 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 30 lakh)

Day 9 (Friday) - Rs 36.4 crore (Telugu: Rs 7.6 crore, Hindi: Rs 27 crore, Tamil: Rs 1.4 crore, Kannada: Rs 20 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 20 lakh)

Day 10 (Saturday) - Rs 63.3 crore (Telugu: Rs 13.75 crore, Hindi: Rs 46 crore, Tamil: Rs 2.7 crore, Kannada: Rs 45 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 40 lakh)

Day 11 (Sunday) - Rs 76.6 crore (Telugu: Rs 18.25 crore, Hindi: Rs 54 crore, Tamil: Rs 3.3 crore, Kannada: Rs 60 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 45 lakh)

Day 12 (Monday) - Rs 27.75 crore (Telugu: Rs 5.45 crore, Hindi: Rs 21 crore, Tamil: Rs 1 crore, Kannada: Rs 15 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 15 lakh)

Total - Rs 929.85 crore

About the film

Apart from Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The film is expected to enjoy its winning run at the box office as no other big films are releasing this month until Varun Dhawan's Baby John hits the big screens.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha finally breaks silence over Mukesh Khanna's remarks over her upbringing