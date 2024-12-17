Sonakshi Sinha finally breaks silence over Mukesh Khanna's remarks over her upbringing

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sonakshi Sinha recently got married to Zaheer Iqbal.

Mukesh Khanna, known for playing Shaktimaan and Bhishma in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, recently slammed Sonakshi Sinha over her inability to answer a question based on Ramayana during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. In a recent interview with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Mukesh Khanna blamed Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha for her lack of knowledge. Now, the 'Dabangg' actress has come forward and reacted to Mukesh Khanna's criticism on her Instagram handle. She took to the Stories section wherein she penned a long note addressing the issue.

How it all started?

During the interview, Mukesh Khanna talked about reviving his iconic character of Shaktimaan for the current generations. ''I think kids today need the guidance of Shaktimaan more than the kids of the 1970s. Today’s kids are being sidetracked by the internet. They roam around with girlfriends and boyfriends, and eventually, they won’t even remember their grandparents’ names. One girl couldn’t even answer for whom God Hanuman brought the Sanjeevani booti,'' he said.

When the YouTuber about specifically, if he was referring it to Sonakshi, Mukesh replied, ''Yes, and this happened despite her being the daughter of Shatrughan Sinha. Her brothers’ names are Luv and Kush. People were angry that Sonakshi didn’t know this, but I would say it’s not her fault—it’s her father’s fault. Why didn’t they teach their children this? Why did they become so modern? If I were Shaktimaan today, I would make kids sit down and teach them about Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma.''

Sonakshi Sinha's reply

Taking to her Instagram handle in the Stories section, the actress wrote, ''Dear Sir Mukesh Khanna Ji, I recently read a statement you made saying that it’s my father’s fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly, let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious. Yes, I may have blanked out that day, a human tendency, and forgotten who the Sanjeevani booti was brought for, but clearly you have also forgotten some of the lessons of forgive and forget taught by Lord Ram himself.''

Talking about Lord Ram's forgiving nature, she added, ''If Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi, if he can even forgive Ravana after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison… not that I need your forgiveness. Not that I need your forgiveness. But yes, I definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family. And lastly, the next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me…please remember, it’s because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing. I wish you well, thanks and regards, Sonakshi Sinha.''

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Khiladi 1080, Tu Hai Meri Kiran and Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness.

