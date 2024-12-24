Allu Arjun to be questioned today by police in theatre stampede case | UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Actor Allu Arjun

Top Telugu actor Allu Arjun was issued notice to appear before police on Tuesday as part of the ongoing probe into the stampede during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4, police sources said. The actor was asked to appear at 11 AM, Chikkadpally Police Inspector Raju Naik said. Allu Arjun said earlier that he would cooperate with the investigation. A 35-year-old woman died during the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised.

The notice came a day after police Commissioner C V Anand released a video showing the sequence of events at the theatre.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from a prison December 14 morning.

'Facing character assassination'

The actor also addressed the intense media scrutiny and responded to the criticisms from various political figures. "A lot of false things are being said about me, and I am facing character assassination," he stated. "I appeal to the public to focus on the facts rather than indulging in baseless accusations."