Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra's release date changed to avoid clash with Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was last seen in Ranveer Singh's Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani in 2023. Now the actor will be seen in Dharma Production's Jigra. The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 27, but the makers wanted to avoid a box office clash with Devara: Part 1 featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, hence, they have changed the release date of Jigra. Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram profile to share the new release date of her upcoming film.

Jigra's release date changed

Alia Bhatt will be seen playing an elder daughter to The Archies actor Vedang Raina in Jigra. The film was earlier going to be released on September 27, but now the film has been postponed. Jigra will now be released on October 11. For the unversed, this film is being co-produced by Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Devara: Part 1 gets its release date

After the success of the film RRR, actor Jr. NTR will be next seen in Devara: Part 1. Janhvi Kapoor will feature along with Tarak as the film's female lead. Recently the teaser of the Jr. NTR starrer was released and fans are waiting for the release of this film now. Ending the big wait, the makers of Devara have finally announced the release date of their film. Devara: Part 1 will now be released on September 27, 2024. The film was earlier released on the occasion of Eid 2024, however, due to late VFX works, the film has been postponed.

Crowded Dussehra

The occasion of Dussehra has turned out to be crowded in terms of box-office releases. Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's Deva will also release on October 11. Hence, just like Republic Day, even Dussehra is going to see a box-office clash.

