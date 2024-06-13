Jr NTR's Devara to Gulshan Devaiah's Ulajh, Janhvi Kapoor interesting line up for 2024-2025

Follow us on Image Source : JANHVI KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor line up of films for 2024-2025

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the few actresses with an exciting film lineup for this and next year. Her upcoming films are promising to be ones that will double numbers at the box office as she’s seen pairing up with the biggest PAN India superstars. Her latest film Mr and Mrs Mahi is already running in theaters and the actor is set for her next film Ulajh. So let's have a look at Janhvi Kapoor's lineup of films.

Mr & Mrs Mahi

In ‘Mr. and Mrs Mahi’, Janhvi immerses herself in the world of sports drama, portraying a cricketer after undergoing a rigorous two-year training regimen for her role. Balancing romance and comedy with finesse, the movie is running successfully in theatres.

Ulajh

Scheduled for a scorching summer release on July 5th, ‘Ulajh’ promises to ignite the screens. In this gripping narrative, Janhvi takes on the role of a young IFS officer, navigating challenges with unwavering determination. Penned by Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogues crafted by Atika Chohan, the film is poised to enthral audiences with its thrilling storyline.

Devara: Part 1

Venturing into the South Indian film industry with ‘Devara’, Janhvi collaborates with Junior NTR for a grand debut. Offering Kapoor the chance to showcase her acting prowess to a wider audience, ‘Devara’ is set to make a significant impact.

RC16

Securing a role in ‘RC16’ alongside Ram Charan, one of the most anticipated films of the South, further cements Janhvi's rising status in the industry. While details of the project remain under wraps, anticipation runs high for this blockbuster.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

In Karan Johar’s production, Janhvi teams up with Varun Dhawan for the first time in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, the pairing of Janhvi and Varun in this romantic comedy is eagerly awaited by fans. With her infectious energy and impeccable comic timing, Janhvi is poised to charm audiences and win hearts in this delightful entertainer.

