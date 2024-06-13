Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 to clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra, release date announced | See Poster

Follow us on Image Source : DEVARA'S X PROFILE Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1 release date has been announced

After the success of the film RRR, actor Jr. NTR will be next seen in Devara: Part 1. Janhvi Kapoor will feature along with Tarak as the female lead of the film. Recently the teaser of the Jr. NTR starrer was released and fans are waiting for the release of this film now. Ending the big wait, the makers of Devara have finally announced the release date of their film.

Devara: Part 1 release date

Devara: Part 1 will now be released on September 27, 2024. The film was earlier released on the occasion of Eid 2024, however, due to late VFX works, the film has been postponed. The makers made the announcement by sharing a new poster on their social media handles. "Sending a Warning Notice to all coasts about his early arrival. Man of Masses @Tarak9999's #Devara in cinemas from from Septemebr 27! #DevaraOnSep27th," read the caption.

Janhvi Kapoor's Tamil-Telugu debut

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor will mark her Tamil-Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1. She will be sharing screen space with Jr. NTR for the first time. Another Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will be playing the villain in this film. Saif's role as an antagonist in Prabhas' Adipurush was liked by the audience.

Clash with Jigra

Alia Bhatt's next film under Dharam Production is also releasing on September 27. Titled as Jigra, the film also features The Archies actor Vedang Raina in the lead role. Alia and Vedang will be seen playing siblings in this new film. "Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024," read Alia's announcement tweet.

Also Read: Bombay High Court orders stay on release of 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar'