Bombay High Court orders stay on release of 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar'

Karan Johar had moved to Bombay High Court and filed a petition regarding the allegedly unauthorised use of his name in a Hindi film titled 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar'. He has demanded a ban on the film, which is scheduled to be released on June 14. Karan wrote in his application that an attempt had been made to make fun of him through the name of the film.

Court's verdict is here

While giving the verdict after hearing the case today, Justice RI Chagla said that "necessary action is necessary for the petitioner to protect his personality and rights in this case. Since the petitioner (Karan Johar) has a celebrity status in society and has played an important role in the Bollywood film industry. At first glance, it is clearly evident that an attempt has been made to misuse the name of the petitioner." The court has given the filmmakers the freedom to seek change, amendment or exemption in this order by giving a notice of 7 days after making the necessary changes.

Karan's disapproval over his mimicry

Earlier this year, Karan shared a cryptic post in the story section of Instagram wherein he expressed his sadness of being made fun of in a reality television show. ''I was sitting with my mother watching television. I saw a reality comedy show promo, which airs on a so-called respectable channel. A comic artist is doing a very bad mimicry of me. I can expect this from trolls or those people who say anything by hiding their face or name. But when those people are from their own industry, they make fun of you. That too of a person who has been a part of the industry for more than 25 years. Your doing like this shows how we are living in these times. Now it doesn't make me angry, but makes me sad,' read Karan's Instagram story.

