Alia Bhatt overtakes Kajol and Nutan, bags sixth Filmfare Award as Best Actress | Details Alia Bhatt made history by clinching her sixth Filmfare Award in the Best Actress category, thereby surpassing the previous record-holders Kajol and Nutan, who had five each. Last night, she won an award for Jigra.

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt has won big at the 70th Filmfare Awards, winning yet another Best Actress award for Jigra. This marked her sixth Filmfare win as Best Actress, setting new records and surpassing Kajol and veteran actor Nutan.

Alia Bhatt has often led the Filmfare Awards with almost every nomination. While this time it's for Jigra, she has previously won Best Actress awards for Udta Punjab, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gully Boy, Raazi. In 2023, she won the Best Actress (Web Original Film) award during Filmfare Awards OTT for Darlings.

Meanwhile, Kajol and Nutan previously held the records of winning the most number of Filmfare Awards for Best Actress. Both actors have won five awards each in the past. They are followed by Meena Kumari, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan - who have won four awards each for Best Actress. Vyjayanthimala, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi stand at three Best Actress awards, followed by Waheeda Rehman, Dimple Kapadia, Rekha, Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, and Deepika Padukone - who have won two awards each.

Last night, Laapataa Ladies won big at 70th Filmfare Awards. The film earned 13 awards across categories. Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor (Male) award. The Critics’ Choice honours went to Rajkummar Rao and Pratibha Rannta for their remarkable performances. The night was every bit grand as it saw high-energy performances by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, with the latter two making their Filmfare performance debuts.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in YRF's first female-centric action film, Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. The film is targetting the Christmas holiday this year for release. Next, she will be seen in Love & War, co-starring husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film will see the light of the day in 2026.