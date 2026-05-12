Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 red carpet look is all about soft couture glamour | See pics

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt made her Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance as a L’Oréal Paris ambassador at the opening ceremony of the film festival. The actor chose a peach body-hugging gown for the big moment, and she ate with the look. Dressed in a custom Tamara Ralph couture ensemble styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia embraced timeless glamour with a modern romantic twist.

After serving princess fantasy with her first appearance at Cannes, Alia has once again proved that she knows how to catch everyone's attention with her sartorial picks. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actor made her way to the red carpet.

Peach couture gown with old-Hollywood elegance

For her red carpet look this year, Alia wore a body-hugging peach gown featuring a sculpted sweetheart neckline with a plunging illusion detail at the centre. The silhouette was sleek, structured and elegant, skimming the body before softly flaring near the hem.

Adding another dimension to the design were the chiffon drapes hanging from the dress, giving it flow and grace even as it retained its structural beauty. The flow of the fabric down her back when she walked down the red carpet created a cinematic effect that was pure Hollywood glamour.

The pastel shade of peach lent a sense of ethereal quality to the dress while at the same time keeping the overall look fresh and sophisticated. It was a dress that did not use embellishments but used its perfect cuts and draping techniques to make the look.

Jewellery that gave subtle glitz

Alia Bhatt completed her Cannes 2026 red carpet look with a striking statement necklace featuring peach-toned gemstones set against dazzling diamonds. The jewellery perfectly complemented her Tamara Ralph couture gown, adding a soft vintage glamour to the overall ensemble. The peach gemstones mirrored the pastel palette of her outfit, while the intricate diamond detailing brought just the right amount of red-carpet sparkle without overpowering the look. Featuring a dramatic drop pendant at the centre, the necklace added elegance and structure to the neckline, making it one of the standout accessories from her Cannes appearance.

Soft waves and glowing makeup

In keeping with the romance of the dress, Alia chose to have her hair blow-dried into waves that parted down the centre. This hairstyle had plenty of volume and movement, yet it was kept effortlessly elegant. As for her makeup, she maintained that glow with beautiful, fresh skin and a nude pink lip with softly defined eyes and flushed cheeks. The look brought out her natural beauty without taking anything away from the couture ensemble.

While glitz and glamour usually reign at Cannes fashion shows, Alia’s style choice proved unique. Not only did it reflect modern-day couture perfectly, but it also looked incredibly elegant.

Also read: Alia Bhatt's first look from Cannes 2026 out, actress channels her inner princess in a flowy gown