Ali Fazal was earlier offered the role of Munna in Mirzapur

Actor Ali Fazal who was last seen in Amazon Prime series Mirzapur’s second season, spoke about his role of Guddu Pandit.

Ali Fazal said that he was earlier offered Munna Bhaiyya’s role. While speaking to Filmfare, he said, “I was stuck on Guddu. I was offered another part initially. I think it was Munna’s part, which Divyenndu has done. At that time, I was so invested in Guddu because I felt like there was so much I could bring to it.”

He further added,

“I really like parts that are unpredictable to me. If I can figure out the entire journey in my head, then it’s no fun. There won’t be any team work because I am not the only person. So I made an excuse. I said I don’t have dates, something has come up. So I left. Then I got a call back later saying that we want to see, let’s try this.”

'Mirzapur' is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu, and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics. Fascinating viewers in a terrific first season, the show featured Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, and Kulbhushan Kharbandha in the lead. Mirzapur 2 has also struck the right chord with the audience as fans can't stop sharing power-packed dialogues and scenes from the web series.