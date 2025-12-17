Akshaye Khanna performs Vastu Shanti hawan at his Alibaug home after Dhurandhar success: Know its significance Akshaye Khanna recently performed a Vastu Shanti hawan at his Alibaug home following the success of his film Dhurandhar. Find out why it's performed.

Akshaye Khanna is the man of the hour. The actor played the role of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar, reminding fans of the calibre that he always had. Akshaye doesn't have a social media presence and maintains a low profile. However, recent photos on social media provide inside glimpses of his house, along with pictures of a Vastu Shanti hawan that he recently performed at his home.

Akhaye was one of the key cast of the film, alongside Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Danish Pandor.

Akshaye Khanna performs Vastu Shanti hawan at his home: What does it mean?

The priest who performed the pooja ceremony at Akshaye Khanna's Alibaug bungalow shared multiple glimpses. Ironically, he shared the pictures with Akshaye's viral Fa9la track in the backdrop. He wrote two posts about the ceremony - one in Marathi and another in English.

"I had the good fortune of performing a traditional and devotional puja at actor Akshaye Khanna’s residence. His calm nature, simplicity, and positive energy made the experience truly special. When it comes to class in acting, Akshaye Khanna stands apart. Through his powerful and impactful role in the historical film Chhaava, he once again captured the audience’s attention. This was followed by his sharp and intense character in Dhurandhar, his restrained yet highly compelling performance in Drishyam 2, and his serious, realistic role in Section 375 — each film reflecting a new height in his acting journey. With carefully chosen roles, meaningful cinema, and mature performances, Akshaye Khanna continues to hold a unique and respected place in the hearts of audiences," the note read. Akshaye was also seen posing with the priest after the pooja ceremony.

For the unversed, the Vastu Shanti hawan is a Hindu ritual typically conducted to bring positive energy, peace, and harmony into a new or existing home by addressing any Vastu-related imbalances. An imbalance in Vastu is likely to occur when a house's layout does not adhere to the Vastu rules.

How much is Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar performing at the box office?

Dhurandhar is one of Bollywood's biggest offerings from 2025. The film witnessed an opening of Rs 28 crore but saw its highest yet on Sunday, Day 10, by earning Rs 58 crore. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned Rs 30 crore on December 16. The film's total nett collection is Rs 411.25 crore.

