Akshaye Khanna's iconic Dhurandhar dance sequence leaves Fa9la rapper Flipperachi stunned In a recent interview, Flipperachi praised Akshaye Khanna for "killing that part" in the song. He also gave a shoutout to Ranveer Singh and appreciated the Dhurandhar team for featuring his song in a big Bollywood film. Read on to know what he said.

Actor Akshaye Khanna has taken the internet by storm, thanks to his dance sequence in Dhurandhar's Arabic song Fa9la by rapper Flipperachi. Fans who watched the first-day-first-show of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar were left buzzing about "that song" on social media. Later, the makers dropped the full version of the track on Instagram.

Sung by rapper Flipperachi, the Arabic rap track Fa9la received widespread praise, particularly for Akshaye Khanna's performance. For the unversed, the song plays during the entry scene of Akshaye Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait, also known as Sher-e-Baloch.

Akshaye Khanna's performance in Fa9la leaves Flipperachi stunned

In the interview, Flipperachi spoke about how he was approached for Dhurandhar and shared his thoughts on Akshaye Khanna's performance in the now-viral Arabic track Fa9la. He said, "They approached us first of all. They told us we need the license for the song, and we wanted to do our own version of it. They wanted the beat. So they do their own version. Then, out of a shortage of time, they said, You know what, actually the song is good by itself, so let's keep it like this."

He added, "So they were like, yeah, most definitely, we'll keep it like this. We'll make it. We know which part it should turn on or which part should play, and it was all love after that. My shoutout to boy Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, "He just killed that part". I just love it, and they give me shoutouts and everything, and they're so humble, and I appreciate that they really see, even like the sound, they love the sound that they had to put it into a big Bollywood movie. So it's a pleasure, it's an honour, let's say."

When asked if he had met the cast of Dhurandhar, Flipperachi said, "No, I haven't unfortunately, but I think there have been talks recently with Billboard. They're trying to hook us up to see if we can go to a festival and meet the whole cast."

Take a look at Dhurandhar's Fa9la song below:

About Dhurandhar's cast

The spy thriller Dhurandhar is written and directed by Aditya Dhar. It features an ensemble star cast including Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and others in the key roles.

