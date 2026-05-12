Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's comedy film with Anees Bazmee gets a release date | Find out

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and filmmaker Anees Bazmee are coming together once again for a new big-screen family entertainer. The yet-untitled comedy has now officially locked its theatrical release date. A few days back, a fun video of Akshay and Vidya boarding a flight together while casually announcing a new film had gone viral.

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Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's film's release date locked

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's untitled film is set to hit the cinemas on December 4, 2026. The team recently wrapped up a major shooting schedule in Kerala, and the makers are expected to reveal a new still featuring Akshay Kumar in the coming days.

The film marks another collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee, a duo known for delivering several crowd-pleasing entertainers over the years. The actor-director duo is also reuniting after a gap of 15 years, after working together in hit films such as Singh Is Kinng, Welcome, and Thank You.

All you need to know about the cast and crew

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the comedy features an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Raashii Khanna also plays a key role in the film alongside Vijay Raaz and Sudesh Lehri.

The film is also bringing back the iconic pairing of Akshay and Vidya together on screen. Their previous films together, Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Mission Mangal, have performed very well at the box office.

Produced by Shirish Reddy and Kuldeep Rathore in association with Cape of Good Films, the untitled comedy marks the 60th production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Producer Dil Raju, who has delivered several successful films over the years, is backing the project.

Also read: Akshay Kumar announces new film with Vidya Balan, Anees Bazmee to direct; shoot kicks off in Kerala | Watch