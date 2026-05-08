Riteish Deshmukh reveals Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan took no money for Raja Shivaji

New Delhi:

Riteish Deshmukh directed, acted and produced Raja Shivaji, a film that was well-received by the audience. The film features an ensemble cast comprising Genelia Deshmukh, Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, and others. The surprise element was Salman Khan, who played the role of formidable warrior Jiva Mahala in the film. Days after the film's release, Riteish revealed a fascinating incident about the film's making - he revealed that the lead star cast didn't charge any money for the film.

Riteish Deshmukh says the lead star cast didn't charge money for Raja Shivaji

When asked about whether the lead star cast of Raja Shivaji didn't charge money for the film, Riteish Deshmukh confirmed and told Dainik Bhaskar, "Yes, that is absolutely true. We were trying to make a Marathi film on a very large scale. When I narrated the story to Abhishek Bachchan and told him that I was directing it and that it was based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said, ‘I don’t want money, I just want thecha made by your mother.’"

He added that even Vidya Balan, Boman Irani and Fardeen Khan did not charge any fee. "Even Genelia and I did not take any payment for acting, directing or producing the film. Everyone came on board out of respect and devotion towards Maharaj Chhatrapati Shivaji," the actor said.

How did Salman Khan come on board for Raja Shivaji?

Salman Khan appeared in a crisp yet impressive cameo as the Marathi warrior Jiva Mahala. About how the superstar was roped in for the film, Riteish Deshmukh told the same portal, "Salman Bhau himself told me, “If you are making a film, then write a role for me too. You are not making this film without me.” That’s the kind of love he has. I felt that if he was coming on board, then his fans should truly enjoy watching him on screen."

He added, "When I presented him as Jiwa Mahale on screen, and now seeing the audience reactions and the photos going viral, it gives me immense happiness as a director. I feel I was able to do justice to his personality."

Meanwhile, Raja Shivaji has collected Rs 62.42 crore in gross earnings in the first week, making it one of the first Marathi films to achieve such a monumental feat in a short span.

Also read: Raja Shivaji: Who was Jiva Mahala, the character that Salman Khan plays, in Riteish Deshmukh's directorial?