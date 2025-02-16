Akshay Kumar touches Amitabh Bachchan's feet, takes cricket tips from Sachin Tendulkar at ISPL season 2 finale

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and sachin Tendulkar

The grand finale of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 was a star-studded affair, with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar in attendance. The thrilling final match, held in Thane, saw Majhi Mumbai clinch the title by defeating Srinagar Ke Veer by three wickets.

A viral moment from the event captured Akshay Kumar touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet as a mark of respect. The veteran actor was present to support Majhi Mumbai, while Akshay cheered for his team, Srinagar Ke Veer, accompanied by his daughter, Nitara.

Akshay Kumar later took to Instagram to share a candid picture with Sachin Tendulkar, expressing his admiration for the cricket legend. “Catches win matches—Masterclass from the Master Blaster! Congratulations to Sachin, Mr. Bachchan, and the entire Majhi Mumbai team on their victory. To my Srinagar Veers, immense pride in the fight we put up—our day will come,” he wrote in the caption.

The high-voltage finale was an intense contest, drawing a packed crowd at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium. Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar were seen seated together in the VIP stand, enjoying the action. The game remained competitive until Majhi Mumbai secured victory with a massive six by Ankur, sealing their championship win.

The ISPL Season 2 finale proved to be a celebration of cricketing talent, featuring a mix of young emerging players and seasoned professionals. The 20-day tournament showcased exhilarating moments, resonating with millions of fans who grew up playing with a tennis ball in the streets. The competition aimed to provide a platform for undiscovered talents, allowing them to shine on a grand stage.

An official statement from the ISPL organizing committee emphasized the tournament's impact. “Every six, every wicket, and every dive on the field echoed the spirit of millions who have played tennis ball cricket. By blending raw energy with experienced leadership, this tournament delivered a perfect symphony of sporting excitement and entertainment,” the statement read.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is a key supporter of ISPL, praised the initiative for bringing young aspirants into the spotlight. The tournament has evolved into a powerful platform, proving that talent knows no boundaries and providing young cricketers with an opportunity to showcase their skills on a national level.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Akshay Kumar is currently filming Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, set for release on April 2, 2026. Additionally, he will star in Kesari Chapter 2 – The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh alongside R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday. Amitabh Bachchan remains occupied with hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.