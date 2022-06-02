Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj tax free in UP, declares CM Yogi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Samrat Prithviraj poster

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced tax exemption for Akshay Kumar-starrer ' Samrat Prithviraj'. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced this after watching a special screening of the film in Lucknow on Thursday. He appreciated the film and said that it was worth watching. "It is a very good family film about our history and people should watch it with their families," he said. The film releases in theatres on Friday.

The chief minister also gifted ODOP products to Akshay Kumar, who along with Manushi Chillar, was present at the screening.

"Samrat Prithviraj", which is all set to release in theatres countrywide on June 3, depicts the life of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Kumar. Chillar stars in the movie as Princess Sanyogita. Akshay said the film is based on the life and daredevilry of the "last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who shed every drop of blood in his body to defend Bharatmata".

"Our film salutes the courage and valour of the mighty king and we hope that the people of our nation are inspired by his values of protecting his motherland at any cost," the actor said, according to the press release.

Dwivedi, best known for directing the 1991 TV epic show "Chanakya" and the 2003 Partition film "Pinjar", said the UP chief minister will watch the movie on Thursday.

"Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and his life is a living example of how every Indian must live for his family, his country and his freedom.

The values of the mighty samrat are still relevant and will continue to be relevant as we battle historical and cultural manipulation in an age of information. It is our great honour that the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath ji is watching our film tomorrow and blessing our attempt in bringing to life the story of Bharatmata’s brave son," the filmmaker said.

"Prithviraj" also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles. A Yash Raj Films production, the movie is scheduled to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

-- inputs from Ruchi Kumar