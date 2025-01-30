Akshay Kumar pens hilarious birthday wish for Priyadarshan with a picture from Bhooth Bangla's sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have reunited for a film after 14 years.

Akshay Kumar on Thursday morning extended warm birthday wishes to filmmaker Priyadarshan on his social media handles. The filmmaker is popularly known for his comedy films and the actor couldn't resist funnily wishing him. He shared a picture of himself along with Priyadarshan and penned a hilarious caption for him on his special day.

Sharing a playful candid picture of the duo, Akshay wrote, ''Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!''

Akshay and Priyadarshan over the years

The two have had an illustrious history of collaboration, working together on several hit films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Bhagam Bhag (2006), and many others. Their on-screen chemistry is well-loved by audiences, and the duo has now reunited for the upcoming horror-comedy titled Bhooth Bangla.

After a long gap of 14 years, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are once again joining forces for the film, which also marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and actress Tabu after 25 years. Their last film together was the iconic Hera Pheri. The film's set has already witnessed some fun moments. A heartwarming picture surfaced online recently, showing Akshay sharing a warm hug with Tabu.

About Bhooth Bangla

The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay's Cape of Good Films. It is scheduled to be released on April 2, 2026. Paresh Rawal, another long-time collaborator with Akshay and Priyadarshan, also stars in the movie. In celebration of Makar Sankranti, Akshay Kumar shared a video from the sets of Bhooth Bangla, where he and Paresh Rawal could be seen flying kites in true festive spirit. Wamiqa Gabbi is rumoured to play a significant role, although further details about the film remain under wraps.

