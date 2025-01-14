Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal fly kite celebrating Makar Sankranti on sets of Bhooth Bangla | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Sky Force alongside Veer Pahariya

Akshay Kumar celebrated Makar Sankranti in Rajasthan's Jaipur with his Bhooth Bangla co-star Paresh Rawal. Taking to his Instagram handle, he even shared a video of himself and Paresh flying kite on the roof of a building. ''Celebrating the vibrant spirit of Makar Sankranti on the set of #BhoothBangla with my dear friend @pareshrawalofficial ! Here’s to laughter, good vibes, and soaring high just like the kites! And sending my best wishes for a joyous Pongal, Uttarayan and Bihu,'' he wrote along with the post.

Watch the video:

Akshay Kumar's post has so far garnered nearly one million likes and over 7.5 million views on Instagram.

Makar Sankranti is being celebrated today, January 14, across India. In states like Gujarat and Rajasthan, people celebrate Sankranti by flying kites and making special dishes. It is believed that flying kites on Makar Sankranti serves as an awakening alarm for the gods who had been resting throughout the winter season.

About Bhooth Bangla

Directed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan, the film also stars Tabu in an important role. Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years. The duo previously worked on hit films such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie belongs to the horror-comedy genre, a space Akshay Kumar has excelled in with the earlier success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2 next year.

