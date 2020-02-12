Image Source : TWITTER Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi most anticipated Indian movie of 2020: IMDb

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi is the most anticipated India movie of 2020, according to an IMDb list. Sooryavanshi is the next installment in Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe. It is slated to hit theatres in March. IMDb on Wednesday unveiled its list of most anticipated Indian films of 2020. The list is determined by IMDbPro MOVIEmeter data, based on actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors on the website.

Team #Sooryavanshi at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on this beautiful Sunday morning, a great initiative where the police doesn’t run after you but with you 😜 #AaRahiHaiPolice #MarathonMovement #RohitShetty @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/lE2KghYBND — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2020

Brahmastra: Part One is on the second spot. The Ayan Mukerji superhero adventure stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and is set to release on December 4 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film also features Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Ajay Devgn's new blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is third in the list, followed by the Ranveer Singh-starrer 83. Rambo, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Street Dancer 3D, Baaghi 3, Indian 2 and Chhapaak complete the top 10.

