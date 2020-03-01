Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
Akshay Kumar announces Sooryavanshi's trailer release date with new motion poster

In Rohit Shetty's directorial Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar will be seen donning the police uniform. The film's trailer will be unveiled tomorrow i.e. March 2, 2020.

New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2020 13:03 IST
Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi hits the theatres on March 24

Superstar Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film has been in the news ever since it was announced and now that fil's release date is coming closer, fans can't wait to see Akshay Kumar in a full-blown action avatar in this Rohit Shetty directorial. Keeping their fans updated the makers of the film unveiled a new motion poster of the film and announced the trailer release date. 

Sharing the motion poster of the film with his fans on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Are you ready for the action-packed Super Cop saga to unfold? #SooryavanshiTrailer out tomorrow!"

Earlier film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had informed that he has seen the trailer and it looks impressive.

Akshay will be seen reuniting with Katrina Kaif on-screen after a gap of 10 years. The two were last seen together in Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan. Akshay and Katrina together have delivered a series of hit films during 2006- 2010 including Singh Is King and Namaste London. Now, it will be interesting to see if they will be able to recreate their magic.

Know for his octane cop action films, Rohit Shetty will be teaming up with Akshay Kumar for the first time. Sooryavanshi will also have guest appearances by Singham Ajay Devgn and Simmba Ranveer Singh.

Akshay's character ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) officer Veer Sooryavanshi was introduced in Rohit's last film Simmba that starred Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

