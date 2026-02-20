'They are as much Indian as I am': Akshay Kumar calls out discrimination against people from Northeast

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar recently spoke out strongly against the racism faced by people from India’s Northeast, after hearing personal accounts on the game show Wheel of Fortune. The actor appeared visibly shaken as he listened to a contestant describe the kind of discrimination she had experienced. During the episode, a contestant from the Northeast spoke about how she had been subjected to prejudice in Mumbai. She said that because of her facial features, people would mock her, telling her to “go to China” and even blaming her for spreading COVID-19. The moment clearly left an impact on Akshay, addressed the issue.

Akshay calls out discrimination against people of the Northeast

As the conversation unfolded, Akshay Kumar invited his Manipur-based makeup artist, Kin, on stage to share his own experiences. Introducing him to the audience, the actor said, “There is a boy with me, who does my makeup and takes care of me. He is here, Kin.”

Once on stage, Kin spoke about how he had often been mocked and stereotyped simply because he is from Manipur. He also said that people have often casually used slurs like “Chinese”, “Chinky” and “Momo” to address him.

Hearing this, Akshay looked deeply affected. He used the moment to call out the discrimination faced by people from the Northeast and stressed the need to acknowledge it openly. “Today, after listening to Kin, I am convinced that these things happen. I want to tell all the people of India that there is discrimination against the people of the Northeast. They are all Indians. They are as much Indians as I am, you are, and the people sitting here,” Akshay said.

The actor then went on to underline the contribution of people from the Northeast to the country, especially in the armed forces. “There is so much contribution for this country. The Naga Regiment… Kargil war, Bangladesh war. They have given their blood. They are Indians, remember this," he said.

What's on the work front for Akshay Kumar?

The actor has recently returned to television as the host of Sony TV’s Wheel of Fortune. On the film front, he is now preparing for upcoming releases such as Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan and Welcome To The Jungle. He was last seen in Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi.

Also read: Akshay Kumar in Aap Ki Adalat: 'What's wrong in asking our Prime Minister how he eats mangoes?'