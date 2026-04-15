'12 films, countless memories': Akshay Kumar remembers Asrani ahead of Bhooth Bangla release

New Delhi:

As horror comedy ‘Bhooth Bangla’ gears up for release, the moment has turned deeply emotional for Akshay Kumar . The film’s release means a lot to him, not just as an actor, but as someone looking back at a long-standing bond with Govardhan Asrani.

Days before the film hits theatres, Akshay shared a heartfelt note remembering veteran actor Asrani, turning what would have been a routine promotional moment into something far more personal. Govardhan Asrani passed away on October 20, 2025.

“It’s not just a film, it’s a memory”

In his note, Akshay reflected on their journey together, recalling how a single picture from the sets of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ captured years of shared work and learning. “Sometimes a picture isn’t just a fragment of memories… it captures an entire journey,” he wrote on X, adding that he had worked with Asrani in 12 films and learned something new from him every time.

He described those experiences as a “masterclass,” especially when it came to comedy, a genre both actors were known for.

A tribute beyond cinema

For Akshay, the film now holds a different meaning. Calling ‘Bhooth Bangla’ “a memory… a tribute… a salute to that legend,” the actor made it clear that this release is as much about honouring Asrani as it is about entertaining audiences. The emotional note comes at a time when the film, directed by Priyadarshan, is already generating buzz for marking their reunion after years.

A legacy that lives on

Asrani, who passed away in 2025, was one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable faces, known for his effortless comic timing and decades-long contribution to films. His presence in ‘Bhooth Bangla’ now adds an emotional layer to the film, making it his final on-screen appearances. What makes this moment stand out is its quiet honesty.

In an industry driven by promotions and numbers, Akshay’s note feels like a pause, a reminder of the relationships, memories, and mentors that shape a career. Because sometimes, a film release is not just about what’s next. It’s about remembering what came before. 'Bhooth Bangla' also stars ,Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi. The film is all set to release on April 17, 2026.