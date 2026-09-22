Prem Keetanu trailer is out now; Veer Pahariya plays a boy lost in love as Aparshakti Khurana brings swag

The trailer for Prem Keetanu is out, giving a glimpse into a colourful college world filled with friendship, romance, heartbreak, humour and youthful confusion. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film stars Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana, Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay. Produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

The trailer centres on a collection of young individuals who are attempting to figure out college life, relationships, and their way through growing up. The protagonist of the trailer is Veer Pahariya, who plays a boy who is struggling with the complexities of his first romance. The boy looks serious and confused about the challenges of love and friendship.

Aparshakti Khurana brings a contrasting energy to the story. His character has the confidence and swagger that immediately sets him apart from Veer's more innocent romantic persona. Their equation becomes one of the central elements of the trailer as the two find themselves caught up in a romantic situation involving the same girl.

Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana bring different shades to the story

Aafiya Sayed, who is introduced in the film, plays an important part in the romantic track. Her character finds herself at the centre of the boys' attention, adding another layer to their friendship and rivalry. Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay round out the ensemble and contribute to the film's comic and youthful setting.

The film is set against the backdrop of college life and explores friendship, love, aspirations and heartbreak. The story also touches upon the struggles faced by young people as they try to figure out relationships and their place in the world. It has been described as a youthful comedy-drama centred on a group of college friends navigating the chaos of growing up.

Watch the trailer here:

Release date

Music is another prominent element in the trailer. The film features a soundtrack with several composers, including Sachet-Parampara, Annkur Pathak, Rahul Mishra, The Rish and Shashi Suman. The trailer uses its songs to move between romance, friendship and heartbreak, giving the film a distinctly Hindi commercial-cinema flavour.

The film marks Gaurav Verma's first independent production venture under Avanika Films. It is co-presented by Phars Film in association with Bhavana Studios. The film will arrive in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2026.

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