Actor Ajaz Khan booked for rape amid ongoing controversy over 'House Arrest' web show

A case was registered against actor Ajaz Khan on Sunday after a woman accused him of raping her on the pretext of helping her enter the film industry. Troubles continue to mount for the actor as he is already embroiled in a controversy over his web show House Arrest, which led to an FIR for allegedly promoting obscenity. As per details, the rape case has been registered against him at the Charkop Police Station in Mumbai following a complaint filed by a female actor.

According to the complaint, the actress was approached by Ajaz Khan to host the House Arrest show. During the shoot, Khan allegedly proposed to her, promising marriage after converting his religion. The victim has claimed that despite her refusal, Ajaz sexually assaulted her.

The FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to rape, including Sections 64, 64(2M), 69, and 74. The police have confirmed that a full investigation is currently underway.

It is to be noted here that Khan has long been associated with controversies, and the House Arrest web show has placed him back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. The show, aired on the Ullu app, has drawn widespread criticism from political and social groups who have labelled its content vulgar and demanded government action. An FIR had already been registered against both Ajaz Khan and Ullu app CEO Vibhu Agrawal, leading to the removal of all episodes of House Arrest from the platform.

The controversy escalated when video clips from the show went viral on social media, showing Khan allegedly asking female contestants to undress and pose intimately with male participants on camera. These scenes triggered outrage, which prompted the National Commission for Women (NCW) to issue summons to both Khan and Vibhu Agrawal, asking them to appear before the commission on May 9.

