Ajay Devgn's 'The Adventures of Ranger Singh' gets stuck before inception due to THIS reason

Ajay Devgn's jungle adventure film 'Ranger Singh' has been in the news due to larger-than-life scale and Indiana Jones sidelines. According to media reports, this film was to be made on the lines of Indiana Jones. The makers wanted the film to be mounted on a very large scale in terms of VFX and production. But seems like the film has got stuck before its production could even start.

According to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are again working on the budget of the film. The source quoted in the report said, 'Ranger' is a big-budget jungle adventure film but due to the poor condition of the market, the film is not getting the required money from satellite and digital rights. This put producer Luv Ranjan at great risk, so he has started working on the budget again.

The report further stated that Ajay Devgn is trying to talk to digital platforms. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. The reason for this is that earlier OTT platforms have taken the digital rights of films for a lot of money. But now they want to correct it. Due to this, 'Ranger' is also not getting much money. The film is being produced by Luv Ranjan. At the same time, Jagan Shakti of 'Mission Mangal' is the director of the film.

Ajay Devgn has three releases this year, Shaitaan, Maidaan and Singham Again. On the upcoming movie front, he has recently completed the shooting of 'Son of Sardar 2'. Currently, he is working on 'De De Pyaar De 2' and after finishing it, he will start shooting for 'Dhamaal 4' Apart from this, his Raid 2 will also release next year. Moreover, Ajay is also going to direct Akshay Kumar in a film. There is no update yet about when 'Ranger' will come on track. If we talk about the rest of the jungle adventure genre, then SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's next film will be about this. This film is going to go on the floor in January 2025.

