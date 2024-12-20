Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer Singham Again lands on Prime Video, but here's a catch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Singham Again was released in cinemas on November 1, 2024.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's mega-blockbuster Singham Again is all set to entertain a wider audience as the film is finally out on digital platform. The multi-starrer entertainer has premiered on Amazon Prime Video but the subscriber can not watch the film for free. Prime Video has given an 'early access' to only those subscribers, who want to watch the film after paying a rental fee. The offer has been named 'Prime Member Deal Rent Before Prime'. As per the portal, the film is available for rent at a fee of Rs 499, with an option to watch it in different picture qualities including Standard Definition, High Definition and Ultra High Definition. Once a user opts for rental service, the film can be watched anytime within 30 days and within 48 hours once the movie is started.

Movie Review

India TV's Jaya Dwivedie rated Singham Again three out of five stars and wrote, ''Singham Again' is a power-packed film which you can definitely watch once. The story of the film will entertain you, some scenes are definitely irritating, like Ajay Devgn shooting with his fingers.''

About the film

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh in key roles. Singham Again is the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and the third one in the 'Singham' franchise after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). The film also marked the first-ever collaboration of Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

The film will also witness several characters reprising their roles from the previous instalments including Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Avni Kamat Singham, and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao. Singham Again was released on the occasion of Diwali alongside Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Despite a tough fight at the box office, both films performed exceptionally well at the box office.

