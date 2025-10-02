Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan sue YouTube for Rs 4 crore over Deepfake videos: Report According to a media report, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have taken legal action against YouTube and Google over alleged AI-generated deepfake videos.

New Delhi:

Actors and Bollywood's star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have filed legal action against YouTube and Google over alleged AI-generated deepfake videos. According to a Reuters report, they are seeking damages of Rs 4 crore from Google and others, as well as a permanent injunction to prevent such exploitation.

They further allege that this allows users to consent to sharing videos they create to train rival AI models, which risks further spreading misleading content online, according to nearly identical documents filed by Abhishek and Aishwarya on September 6, which are not publicly available, according to Reuters.

The documents state, 'The use of any infringing material in such content to train AI models is likely to increase exponentially, i.e., it is first uploaded to YouTube, viewed by the public, and then used for training.'

Abhishek and Aishwarya have argued in their petitions that if AI platforms are trained on biased content that portrays them negatively and infringes their intellectual property rights, the AI ​​models will learn "all such false" information, leading to its further dissemination. Last month, the Delhi High Court asked Google's lawyer to submit a written response before the next hearing on January 15.

Aishwarya's last film was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). She has not yet announced her next project. Abhishek was last seen in Madhumitha's Kaalidhar Laapata, which also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela. He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan.

Also Read: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Movie Review: A family entertainer that lacks depth