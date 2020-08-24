Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT4747 AIIMS forensic dept analysing documents, videos linked to Sushant Singh Rajput autopsy

The forensic department of the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which has constituted a panel of five doctors to study the postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput and look into the possibility of murder in the late actor's death case, has received documents and videos from the CBI with regard to the autopsy report.

Speaking to IANS, Sudhir Gupta, head of the AIIMS forensic department, said, "I have constituted a medical board on the request of the CBI. The five member AIIMS medical board will examine the autospy report of Sushant and look into the possibility of a murder."

He said, "AIIMS team has just received documents and videos from the CBI and we are studying it. And after looking into the documents and videos of the autopsy, we will write the perusal."

He added that he would be travelling to Mumbai in the coming days and will inspect the incident scene. Gupta also raised questions over the time of death missing from the autopsy report by Cooper Hospital, where the post mortem of Sushant was done on June 15.

The AIIMS doctor added that the CBI and AIIMS may hold a press conference in the next few days. The AIIMS forensic department had been contacted by the CBI in connection with the case.

Gupta had earlier told IANS that "the CBI wanted a competent medical board to examine the postmortem report; the crime scene and give an opinion along with the request to visit Mumbai to cross verify the facts."

A team of CBI's SIT along with the forensic experts is in Mumbai since Thursday and has questioned several people. The officials have visited Sushant's flat twice and recreated the scene of his death.

The CBI team also visited the Cooper hospital and the Waterstone resort twice, where Sushant stayed for over two months.

