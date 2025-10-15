Agastya Nanda grooves to Abhishek-Aishwarya's Kajra Re with rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan; video goes viral A video of The Archies co-stars Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan has gone viral on social media. The clip shows Agastya and Suhana grooving to the popular Bunty Aur Babli track, Kajra Re, originally picturised on his uncle Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

New Delhi:

Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023. He co-starred alongside Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, on the Netflix show. The duo have also been often linked romantically. This time, they were seen grooving together at a Diwali party.

Agastya and Suhana were seen dancing to Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli, which originally stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. The duo seemed to be unaware of the cameras on them. Their clip from the Diwali party is going viral on the web. Take a look at it here:

Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan have often been in the news due to their relationship rumours. However, they have never commented on their bond.

Recently, yet another video featuring Suhana and Agastya went viral. At an event, the duo were seen engaged in a deep conversation. In the clip, Agastya was seen leaning in from his seat behind her to whisper something in her ear. The candid moment between the two instantly caught fans’ attention. Adding to the charm, both stars were seen twinning in stylish black outfits

Meanwhile, both Agastya and Suhana are working in their career's second project. Agastya will next be seen in Ikkis, a war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan that also features Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is inspired by the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of India’s youngest war heroes. Meanwhile, Suhana is gearing up for King, where she will share screen space with her father, Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. Details about both the films have been kept under wraps for now.

