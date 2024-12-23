After Mukesh Khanna, Kumar Vishwas takes a dig at Sonakshi Sinha's knowledge of Ramayan

Follow us on Image Source : X Kumar Vishwas takes a dig at Sonakshi Sinha

After Mukesh Khanna, now Kumar Vishwas indirectly targeted Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha and created a controversy by commenting on them. Kumar Vishwas gave a message without naming them and said that teaching Ramayana to children is required. This video of Kumar Vishwas is becoming increasingly viral on social media and people are reacting fiercely to it.

Kumar Vishwas criticised Sonakshi

Kumar Vishwas said, "Teach Ramayana to your children. The name of your house may be 'Ramayana', but someone else snatches away the 'Lakshmi' of your house." Let us tell you that the name of Shatrughan Sinha's house is "Ramayana", and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha has recently married Zaheer Iqbal, who comes from a Muslim family. Kumar Vishwas' comment has been seen by netizens as a dig at the Sinha family's interfaith marriage.

During the program, Kumar said, "Make your children remember the names of Sita ji's sisters and Lord Ram's brothers. I am giving a hint, those who understand should applaud. Make your children read Ramayana and make them listen to Geeta. It should not happen that your house is named 'Ramayana' and someone else takes away Shri Laxmi of your house."

Mukesh Khanna had trolled Sonakshi as well

This is not the first time that Sonakshi Sinha has faced criticism over her connection to Ramayana. Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna had criticised her for giving the wrong answer to a question about the Hindu epic on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. A few days ago, Mukesh Khanna recalled his statements in a recent interview. Sonakshi too had hit back at Mukesh Khanna's statement as asked him to move on. She even called out the veteran actor for questioning her upbringing.

